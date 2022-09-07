How to BOMinate

Tips for rising above the competition (we know what you’re thinking, but come on—“BOMpetition” is just silly).

It’s Best of Morgantown season again! The BOM23 nominating round opens on September 19, 2022, and runs through October 2, and voting follows November 9–30.

Are you ready to contend? You’re already outshining your competitors with great service, and you’ve built up your social media following—the rest is easy. Here are a few tips:

Check the list of BOM23 categories and pick some categories to compete in.

Tell your customers and social media followers which categories you’re planning to win, and ask them to nominate you. Our snappy, downloadable BOM23 social media assets will get their attention. They can vote once a day. You can remind them every day, too—BOM season is all about getting in front of your customers with product launches, events, and specials.

Still got questions? Check our BOM FAQs.

Now go have some BOM23 fun! Seriously: Past years’ winners have shown us that, if a fabulous service is the BOM, humor is the spark.

Anyone can be a BOM contender for free—but advertising can’t hurt! If you’re ad-curious, shoot us an email.

Anyone can also win BOM—there are stunners every year—so don’t hold back.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN