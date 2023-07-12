Hot Potato

Load your own at Taters of Morgantown.

Photographed by Elizabeth Howard

Recently opened on Willey Street, Taters of Morgantown offers an affordable and customizable meal. The restaurant serves loaded baked potatoes plus a few other tasty options. We caught up with one of the owners, Jennings Berry, to learn more.

What led you to open a baked potato restaurant?

JB: We opened the restaurant after cooking our loaded potatoes and quesadillas in school. It’s a cheap way to eat and get loaded food.

Besides being the first of its kind in town, what separates Taters from other restaurants?

JB: Our restaurant is unique in that it’s operated every day by the owners. We make a diligent effort to remain affordable by keeping our taters under $10 and by offering daily specials to make it even more affordable for a whole meal.

Do you serve only baked potatoes?

JB: No, we have loaded quesadillas, and we recently acquired the Cheese Louise menu, so we serve his awesome sandwiches as well. We also have chili, mac ’n’ cheese, and loaded Tater Soup.

What should we try first?

JB: Our favorites have been the Heavy Duty, the Logo, and the Chicken Bacon Ranch. You can customize your order to your liking, though.

Where can our readers find the schedule for your hours and menu?

JB: We are on Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and our own website.

