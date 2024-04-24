Hometown, Homemade, with a Twist

A close-knit Italian family brings its love of ice cream to the streets of Morgantown.

Image Courtesy of the Twist

Written by Jordan Pugh

A new crew is slinging sweet treats from Uniontown to Morgantown in a fully equipped ice cream RV. Inspired to bring the joy of chilling treats and mouthwatering sweets to the community, Nancy Glad and her cousin Celeste Fischer, along with the help of their family, transformed a former Pittsburgh mobile blood bank into an ice cream business—The Twist.

Heading home from a road trip on a cool November day three years ago, Glad and Fischer stop for ice cream.“People eat ice cream 365 days a year,” Fischer thinks between spoonfuls. By the following week, the cousins’ vision for The Twist was coming together. Then, last June, Glad’s son Ethan spotted an RV in a vacant lot—“This is very much a God-inspired business,” Glad beams over the find. The cousins completely gutted the interior, which gave them tons of creative freedom. The setup they designed includes an all–stainless steel interior, custom shelving, and three ice cream machines.

Glad is a fanatic for all things vintage, so naturally, the pair went with a retro 1960s beach movie theme: The Twist, inspired by Chubby Checker’s R&B hit. For fun and flair, the ’60s vibe expands to their menu selection—treat yourself to The Elvis, The Camp Counselor, or An Evening in Roma. The partners hope to transport customers back to the ’60s with this ice cream experience.

The pair’s Italian heritage made a from-scratch menu a no-brainer. The Twist’s treats are homemade down to the tiniest ingredient. They offer soft and hard serve, including a no-sugar-added option. The popular Jackson Farms Dairy of New Salem, Pennsylvania, which makes finished dairy products from its own herd of holsteins, is their hard ice cream source.

You can expect to see The Twist at big events in high-traffic areas. Based in nearby Uniontown, they hope to become a Morgantown staple—Fischer emphasizes, “We will go wherever … we are looking for big crowds. We have lots of ice cream.” The pair shared that they will be up and running by the beginning of May and are already accepting soft inquiries—follow The Twist on FB to stay current.

