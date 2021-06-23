Home to an Economist

He likely wrote his 800-page 1936 tome on money and banking in an office here.





Images courtesy of @historicmorgantown

This English Cottage–style home in historical Hopecrest was designed by architect Carl Reger and built for Louis A. Rufener in 1929.

Rufener was a finance and economics professor at West Virginia University who was active in the American Economic Association. Throughout his career, Rufener advocated for banking and economic legislation that would strengthen and preserve business practice in the U.S.

