Home to a U.S. Lawmaker

Its first owner was a lawyer of prominence in the state.



This stately home was built c. 1906 for former Congressman Charles Edgar Hogg.

Following his time in office, 1887–1889, Hogg returned to West Virginia to serve as the dean of the WVU College of Law.

Congressman Hogg was the author of several books focusing on the legal procedure and helped elevate the WVU law school to national prominence.

