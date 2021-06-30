Home to a Man of Business

Robert Luther Brock also served his town, state, and nation.





Images courtesy of @HISTORICMORGANTOWN

This beautiful American Foursquare was designed by architect John Harman and built by Clyde Brand on Park Street c. 1917.

The primary owner of the home was Robert Luther Brock, son of prominent doctor Luther Brock—one of the men behind the Brock, Reed, and Wade building at 202 High Street. Robert Luther Brock was the treasurer of the Mon-Scott Fuel Co. and Sesamine Coal Co. He was a member of the West Virginia National Guard during World War I and a member of the 305th battalion of the Tank Corps.

Active in civic affairs, Mr. Brock was especially involved in the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce.

