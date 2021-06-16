Home to a Home Economist

It must have been beautifully maintained.





Images courtesy of @historicmorgantown

This cedar shake–clad, Cape Cod–style home on Jackson Avenue was built c. 1925 for Miss Rachel H. Colwell.

A native of Rhode Island, Miss Colwell came to Morgantown after WVU President Daniel B. Purinton recruited her to lead the university’s Home Economics department.

Purinton was an early advocate of co-education and made the motion in 1889 to admit female students as degree candidates. He became the president at Denison University in Ohio, where he met Miss Colwell. When he returned to Morgantown, he appointed her to lead the new program. Today, Rachel H. Colwell is regarded as the founder of home economics in West Virginia.

For‌ ‌photographs‌ ‌of‌ ‌more‌ ‌historic‌ ‌Morgantown‌ ‌homes‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌stories‌ ‌behind‌ ‌them,‌ ‌visit‌ ‌@historicmorgantown on Instagram.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN