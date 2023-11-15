Holiday Market Magic

Don’t miss Small Business Saturday and the biggest Moonlight Market of the season on November 25.

Courtesy of moonlight Market of Morgantown

If you’ve ever gone to the Moonlight Market, you know it’s a different selection of artisan-made products and food trucks every time, with live music to round out the atmosphere. If you haven’t gone yet, plan to be downtown on Small Business Saturday, November 25, between 2 and 8 p.m. for the last and biggest market of 2023.

The Moonlight Market gathers dozens of artists and makers from across the region each month, May through November. When the market falls on a hot day, the evening air is cooler and relaxing—and when it falls on a chilly day, shoppers bundle up, hot foods and steaming drinks come out, and market lights make for a festive evening experience.

Artists and makers on November 25 will include body care maker Bubble & Fizz, knitted goods by Idle Hands KnitWorks and other makers, paper products from Lemon Milk Paper Co. and others, and stained glass maker Mountain Creek Glass—plus look for jewelry, candles, dolls, pottery, wood crafts, and much more.

Go with an appetite! Food makers will include Curbside Concoctions, Hill & Hollow, Stray Cat Chimmi Shack, Hinerman Hill Farm, Homestead Cookies, Neighborhood Kombuchery, Shana Cakes, and The Sow Good Farm Stand. Photographed by Hayley Richard

With nearly 50 artists, makers, and food trucks gathered at the farmers market’s Morgantown Market Place pavilion at 400 Spruce Street, this Moonlight Market will make for lots of fun browsing and chances to find unique holiday gifts for friends and family. Free Bikes 4 Kidz will distribute bicycles in good working order and free books will be handed out at the hospitality tent—yes, both of those actually for free—and Emmy of the Mountains will play, with the possibility of some caroling through the evening.

Follow Moonlight Market of Morgantown on Facebook for daily posts about the November market participants.

Head downtown early on November 25 for Main Street Morgantown’s annual Small Business Saturday. Parking will be free and shops and restaurants will be open 10 a.m.–6 p.m.—and you won’t want to miss cookies and hot chocolate and the Grinch photo op at Courthouse Square.

