Hit the Links

Golf is in full swing in Morgantown.
The rich assortment of Morgantown-area golf courses includes options suited to all skill levels. With everything from 18-hole championship courses to a fun, 9-hole track perfect for beginners, anyone can find a great day on the links.
The Pines Country Club
This rolling, 18-hole championship course is famous for its fast and demanding greens. You must be a guest of a member to play, so be sure to experience it if you get the chance. thepinescc.com
Lakeview Golf Resort
Lakeview Course
Overlooking Cheat Lake, Lakeview Resort is home to two championship-caliber courses. The intricate and demanding Lakeview course—rated four stars by Golf Digest—offers large, undulating greens, tight fairways, and scenic views.
lakeviewgolf.com
Mountainview Course
In this 1985 course rated 3½ stars by Golf Digest, golfers will face tight landing areas and gently rolling fairways. It’s a favorite among players of all levels.
lakeviewgolf.com
Mountaineer Golf & Country Club
Mountaineer is a challenging, yet friendly design suited to all skill levels. This par-71 course features semi-fast greens. Warm up at the driving range prior to your tee time.
“Mountaineer Golf Course” on FB
Paradise Lake
Just looking to squeeze in a quick round? Great for beginners, Paradise Lake is a 9-hole course a short distance south of town.
@paradiselakegc on FB
