Celebrating West Virginia health sciences innovations.

IMage C ourtesy of William A. Neal Museum of the Health Sciences

After years of work and collaboration, the long-anticipated WVU health sciences museum is ready to celebrate a job well done with a grand opening on October 28.

The William A. Neal Museum of Health Sciences will showcase not only the history of health care and medical innovations in West Virginia, but the WVU Medicine system as well. “There are a lot of things that have happened here that people don’t know about,” says Lori Hostuttler, interim director of the West Virginia & Regional History Center (WVRHC), a partner in the museum project. Guests will be invited to learn those things from a collection of artifacts, rare manuscripts, and interactive exhibits.

The idea came from the late Dr. William A. Neal, a pediatric cardiologist and first-ever director of the Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital. Looking at the state’s relationship with public health from a historical standpoint led Neal to start the museum with the help of WVU Health Sciences and the WVRHC.

The museum will host its grand opening on Friday, October 28, near the Pylons Atrium at the WVU Health Sciences Center. Events will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., including guest speakers and museum preview. The museum is open to the public with free admission.

