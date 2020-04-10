Helping Comes Naturally

Five ways to help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Coalfield Development in southern West Virginia is supplying communities with healthy produce, sewing masks for health care workers, and designing a prototype overflow hospital bed in case it’s needed. Learn more here and donate to a great cause here.

image courtesy of Coalfield Development Corporation

2. Treat yourself to something nice today. Browse the collection of handmade leather goods at Morgan Rhea in South Charleston, and be sure to check out the gratitude line.

image courtesy of Morgan Rhea

3. Social distancing weekends are the perfect opportunity for a bike ride. If you find yourself in need of a quick fix before hitting the rail-trail in the north-central part of the state, Pathfinder’s bike shop is still open for service, and Wamsley Cycles offers curbside service. Both are in Morgantown.

image courtesy of Pathfinder of West Virginia

4. Plan a delicious meal for dinner tonight with curbside pickup from Farmer’s Daughter Market & Butcher in Capon Bridge.

image courtesy of Farmer’s Daughter Market & Butcher

5. Shop one of Charleston’s trendiest boutiques from home and get your wardrobe ready for summer. Check out the new items available at Two Eighteen online.

image courtesy of Two Eighteen

posted April 10, 2020