Help Your Hood; Buy Some Wood

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Maybe with all of this time at home, you’ve realized that your place is begging for new furniture. You won’t have to go far in West Virginia to find great pieces. Check out the makers from Berkeley Springs who are creating beautiful furniture at Caperton Furnitureworks for the Gat Creek brand.

image courtesy of Gat Creek

2. Have a gander at Mountaineer Wood Industries’ products in French Creek, where woodworker Richard Sink draws on more than 40 years of experience to create fine wood furniture out of Appalachian hardwoods.

image courtesy of Mountaineer Wood Industries

3. If you’re in the Metro Valley, consider these great makers in the surrounding area: MacKenzie-Dow in Huntington, Probst Furniture Makers in Hamlin, or Bear Wood Company in Hurricane.

image courtesy of MacKenzie-Dow Fine Furniture

4. Mark Soukup is a chair and cabinet maker creating near–museum quality fine wood furniture in his Gap Mills workshop.

image courtesy of Mark Soukup – Chairmaker – Cabinetmaker

5. If rustic is your aesthetic, you’ll love the collection made in the Eastern Panhandle by Creek Bottom Furniture in Inwood.

image courtesy of Creek Bottom Furniture

posted on May 5, 2020