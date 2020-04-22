Help an Earth-loving Business Out on Earth Day

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia nonprofit out today.

Today marks the 50th year that the world has celebrated Earth Day. To commemorate the occasion, consider making a donation to one of these West Virginia nonprofits that protect our little slice of Earth. They’re protecting our natural environment right through the pandemic, and they do so much good every day.

1. The West Virginia Land Trust works tirelessly to conserve the land and resources of the state through the acquisition of real estate and by securing conservation easements. Their efforts protect drinking water sources, create recreational opportunities, conserve habitat, preserve historic sites, and so much more. If special places mean a lot to you, make a donation here.

2. The West Virginia Rivers Coalition’s main mission is to restore and care for the waterways and scenic beauty of this state by serving as their advocate and statewide voice. If you love drinking, swimming, fishing, or paddling in West Virginia waters, consider a donation here.

3. The Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition has been tackling environmental issues in the Mountain State since 1987. It’s a grassroots organization with a network of volunteers who are passionate about and committed to protecting the environment. If they sound like your kind of people, make a donation here.

4. The award for the oldest environmental organization in West Virginia goes to the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy. It’s been one of the most active leaders in protecting the environment here since 1960 and champions the fight against threats to the state’s environment protecting forested areas, the air, the water, our mountains, and our streams. If that’s a cause you can get behind, donate here.

5. And last but not least, the West Virginia Environmental Council facilitates grassroots efforts to protect the state’s environment. Some of its legislative accomplishments have dealt with landfills, groundwater protection, hazardous waste, and drilling in state forests. The organization would love to receive your donation here.

posted on April 22, 2020

photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills