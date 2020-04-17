Help a Business Out

Way more than five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Born in a Ballroom is a documentary recently released about everyone’s favorite Swiss-West Virginia town—Helvetia. Buy your copy today and all proceeds will go to The Hütte, the charming restaurant that anchors this small town.

image courtesy of Coat of Arms

2. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play the guitar, seize the day. Andrew White Guitars is offering virtual guitar lessons with two instructors to choose from. Learn more here.

image courtesy of Andrew White Guitars

3. Chances are good that we’ll all be in our home offices for a while still. Consider adding inspirational posters in yours from ECHO-LIT to keep you motivated.

image courtesy of ECHO-LIT

4. And speaking of your home office, are you running low on supplies yet? Maybe your kids have used up all of their pencils, paper, or colors. Consider ordering from a local store like Adams Office Supply, The James & Law Co., or Wheeling Office Supply.

5. Pick up dinner tonight. Consider these WV Living Best of West Virginia honorees: Apple Annie’s in Morgantown, Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill in Charleston, Farmer’s Daughter Market and Butcher in Capon Bridge, Fish Hawk Acres Market in Buckhannon, Frostop Drive-In in Huntington, Hillbilly Hot Dogs in Lesage, Iron Horse Tavern in Morgantown, Jim’s Drive In in Lewisburg, King Tut Drive-In in Beckley, Morrison’s Drive Inn in Logan, Muriale’s Italian Kitchen in Fairmont, Oliverio’s Ristorante or Pies & Pints in multiple locations, Spring Hill Pastry Shop in South Charleston, Stardust Cafe in Lewisburg, Tin 202 in Morgantown, The French Goat in Lewisburg, or Trail 12 BBQ in Gilbert—or stop in at Yann’s Hot Dog Stand in Fairmont for lunch.

posted April 17, 2020