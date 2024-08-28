Head to the Farm

These family farms make great day trips from Morgantown.

One of the joys of late summer and early fall is visiting farms for pick-your-own, hayrides, and more. Plan ahead to visit these farms in September or October.

Poplar Island Pumpkins 30 minutes away Poplar Island Pumpkins in Fairmont opens the farm gates wide every fall to invite the public for all kinds of rural fun. Head there weekends starting with the 2024 grand opening on September 14 for pumpkin picking, a sunflower patch, hayrides, a corn maze, local vendors, and lots more. Open every weekend through October Fridays 5–9 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.–10 p.m., and Sundays noon–5 p.m. Special events as Halloween approaches—check Facebook for details.









Butcher Family Farm 2 hours away Butcher Family Farm, a 90-year-old West Virginia family farm near the Ohio River just past Parkersburg, grows a prodigious number and variety of mums each fall. Plan to buy your fall-season decorations locally grown at the farm’s Mum Festival, which takes place in early to mid-September each year. You’ll find thousands and thousands of mums and other fall plants along with a petting zoo, food trucks, and more. If later fall is more your jam, watch for the mid-October Fall Festival, with pumpkins, apple butter cooking, apple cider, kettle corn, hayrides, and lots more.

Orr’s Farm Market and Pumpkin Patch 2.5 hours away Nobody does u-pick like Orr’s Farm Market in Martinsburg. Flower and apple picking are going on now—reserve your picking time slot online. At Orr’s Pumpkin Patch at the Barnyard, opening September 7, enjoy hayrides to and from the barnyard, farm animals, corn hole, a corn maze, and more six days a week. Spookley the Square Pumpkin will bring anti-bullying messages starting September 9. And the first Saturday of each month, you can catch live bluegrass noon–5 p.m.

All Images Courtesy of the Respective Farms

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN