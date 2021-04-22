Happy Campers

The summer break will be here before you know it. Plan something fun for your kids this year.

courtesy of The WOW! Factory

Seasoned Morgantown parents know that spaces in local summer camps fill up fast and it’s best to get a plan in place soon. If you’re new to the summer camp scene, here are some of the options.

BOPARC

If you’re looking for an all-day camp lasting the whole summer, BOPARC Summer Camps might be your best bet. The recreation department offers day camp programs for kids in first through eighth grades from June 7 until August 13. They also offer art- and sports-focused camps as well as various lessons like swimming and steel drum. Registration is open and spaces are filling up fast. You can find all the critical information here.

Gritstone Climbing + Fitness

Summer camps at Gritstone are open to ages 5-15 and will encourage kids to “climb high, get creative, and learn about the wildlife of West Virginia.” If this sounds like something your child will love, register here fast. Sign up before April 25 and get a 20% discount.

Kidmatics

If healthy lifestyle choices are important to you and your family consider checking out the summer camps offered by Kidmatics. These are full-days camps for children ages 5–12, with additional opportunities for older kids. Camps run from June 7 through July 30 and are held at Eastwood Elementary School. Get more info on Kidmatics camps here.

Mylan Park

Mylan Park offers a whole range of active camps for kids each summer. These opportunities are usually one-week sessions offered in the mornings or afternoons. Time slots for each camp—athlete recovery, baseball/softball, soccer skills, multi-sports, and football—differ by session. Or for the little swimmers in your family, consider the Summer Splashtastic Day Camps offered by the Mylan Park Aquatic Center daily from June 7 through August 13. Registration is open. Learn more here.

Summer Avalanche

Details on the Mon County Schools summer programs have been unveiled and registration is now live. The series includes free week-long, subject-specific camps covering the likes of STEM, art, cooking, and more. The programs are held at area schools and bus transportation is even provided for kids attending the programs. Space in these programs is very limited. Grab a spot here.

The WOW! Factory

Morgantown’s favorite maker space offers day camps during the summer months for children ages 6–12. Camps include weeklong, half-day sessions following fun themes. This year’s camp series kicks off with the Animal Planet session starting on June 7 and ends with a week dedicated to the Summer Olympics August 2–6. The first session is already sold out, but you can register for later sessions here.

West Virginia University

In previous years, the University has offered day camps as well as athletic training camps to area children during the summer months. All camps were cancelled last summer due to COVID-19, but the University just announced that camps will be back in person this summer. Register for the Campus Rec Kids Summer camp here and learn about other summer offerings on campus here.