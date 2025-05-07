Grooving and Blooming

The Summit Chamber Music Series season finale: a musical ending and botanical beginnings.

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

It looks like spring is finally here to stay, so celebrate the return of sunshine and birdsong with an evening straight out of a fairytale. With masterful musicians and the stunning West Virginia Botanic Garden as its backdrop, the Summit Chamber Music Series is closing its 2024–25 season on a high note.

Four seasons in, the series has grown far beyond its post-pandemic roots. In 2020, Artistic Director Sunmi Chang brought 68 musicians together in a series of virtual performances for more than 13,000 patients, families, and health care workers—a moment of calm amidst chaos. Inspired by the joy and comfort cultivated by those performances, she thought Morgantown could reap the same benefits. One year later, Summit CMS joined the city’s artistic ensemble.

While Morgantown offers no shortage of live music—don’t forget, the 2025 season of the Ruby Summer Concert Series kicks off next month—the Summit CMS offers a unique sound. Chamber music, a form of classical music performed by small ensembles, makes for a more intimate experience than the grand concert hall performances typically expected of the genre.

Tuesday’s lineup features six world-class musicians performing Brahms’ Sextet No. 2 and Korngold’s String Sextet, framed by one of Morgantown’s newest event spaces: The Terrace at Tibbs Run. The venue isn’t the only thing worth exploring at the botanic garden—before the 7 p.m. performance, take a stroll along the garden’s trails and enjoy the fresh spring blooms.

Still not sure classical music is your thing? Reserve a seat online and let these modern masters change your mind.

