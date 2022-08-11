Gridiron Grudges

The Backyard Brawl isn’t the only big college football rivalry.

As WVU fans, we know that the Backyard Brawl is the best rivalry, with the best name, in all of college football. The Brawl is back on in 2022 and, ignoring the 10-year interruption, the Mountaineers are riding a three-game winning streak.

It is believed that the term “Backyard Brawl” was first used in print in the 1970s by Russ Franke, a long-time sportswriter and member of the Pittsburgh Press sports staff.

What are some of the other great rivalries in college football? Here are five more of the best.

1. The Game Ohio State v Michigan. All-time record: Michigan leads 58-51-6. It is hard to pick two teams that dislike each other more than these two. Ohio State fans don’t even acknowledge the letter ‘M’ when these teams meet. Photo by Alex Mertz on Unsplash







2. THe Iron Bowl Alabama v Auburn. All-time record: Alabama leads 47-37-1. The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers are two of the most storied programs in the country, boasting NFL legends, Heisman Trophy winners, and national championships—and this rivalry is as nasty as they come. Photo by Kent Gidley Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics 3. Red River Showdown Texas v Oklahoma. All-time record: Texas leads 62-50-5. The Red River separates Texas and Oklahoma and has caused disputes between the states throughout history. This heated rivalry usually decides the Big 12 Conference champion.







Photo AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

4. Battle for the axe Minnesota v Wisconsin. All-time record: Wisconsin leads 62-60-8. The most-played rivalry in college football history—130 meetings—pits two Big Ten smash mouth programs in a war for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Photo Getty