Griddle Me This

The Buckwheat Festival’s recipe for fun just got even better.

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills , below courtesy of Preston County Buckwheat Festival

You know it is officially fall when it’s time to head to Kingwood for the Preston County Buckwheat Festival. The 2023 festival is underway now and runs through Sunday, October 1.

I had the pleasure of judging the festival’s pageant this year, where Queen Ceres and King Buckwheat were crowned. As editor-in-chief of Morgantown, WV Living, WV Weddings, and Wonderful West Virginia magazines, I’ve judged a lot of things in my life, but this really moved me. It was authentic, thoughtful, fun, and purposeful. It wasn’t a typical pageant that focused only on how the young ladies presented themselves in evening attire. The contestants gave 3-minute speeches on what it means to be a West Virginian and a Prestonian—and on more than one occasion, emotion welled up in my eyes. I was so impressed that, for many of them, the first purchase they made with their own money was a show lamb. They also created and performed a skit that promoted the festival. I wish everyone could have heard them! There’s nothing more exciting than to see young people vested in their community and proud of their heritage.

This matters. Really matters. It feels like so much surrounding us now is focused on tearing us apart. That’s why events like the Preston County Buckwheat Festival are more important than ever. They bring us together and remind us what community is all about—and, yes, this one also fills our tummies with delicious buckwheat cakes and sausages (thank you, Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department)!

This year, the festival celebrates 81 years—and it has added some new excitement to its lineup. There’s a new music stadium with an impressive group of acts Friday and Saturday, including Moonlight Drive, Jess Kellie Adams, Dylan Schneider, Tucker Knisell, Clay Justice, and Mikele Buck Band, ending with Davisson Brothers Band at 8 p.m. on Saturday. A cornhole tournament is new, and on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the Buckwheat Brew Fest, with craft beer from local and regional breweries, gives you even more reasons than just the buckwheat cakes to attend.

Of course, you can still enjoy the beloved buckwheat cakes and sausage dinners, the carnival, livestock shows and sales, arts and crafts, and parades, parades, parades.

When my children were in the band, I faithfully attended the School Day Parade every year for what seems like an eternity. My kids loved going to the festival. This year, there’s a bit of role reversal: I get to speak at the coronation ceremony and ride in the parade on Friday as the 2023 Coronation Official. Maybe instead of candy, I’ll toss magazine subscriptions. I hope to see you there!

