Great Balls o’ Fire!

Dodgeball tournament this weekend—be there.

Images Courtesy of Bikers, Bros, and Bo

Written by Makenna Spangler

Head out to Mylan Park this Sunday, April 30, for the 2nd annual Great Balls of Fire Dodgeball Tournament. Hosted by Bikers, Bros, and Bo, the tournament is a chance to see some good-natured opponent-pelting and support a good cause.

Gates open at noon, and the games begin at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for just $3, cash or credit, and ages 10 and younger are free. Proceeds benefit the north central West Virginia veteran community.

