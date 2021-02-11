Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown magazine

Got Opinions About City Government?

Politics

There’s lots of room for more candidates for the April 27 Morgantown Municipal Election.
With the deadline to file as a candidate for City Council in the April 27 municipal election come and gone, two of seven wards have some competition going—but four of seven candidates are running unopposed, and one ward has no candidate at all.

First Ward

Second Ward

Third Ward

Fourth Ward

Fifth Ward

Sixth Ward

Seventh Ward

Patrick Hathaway

Bill Kawecki

No candidate

Jenny Selin

Tony Setley
Danielle Trumble
Marly Ynigues

Dave Harshbarger

Brian Butcher
Ben Mayle

Some of these candidates—Bill Kawecki, Jenny Selin, and Dave Harshbarger—serve on Council now. We’ll write about others in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, this is a perfect opportunity to jump into local policymaking. You can file to run as a write-in candidate in the ward you live in through April 13, with no need to pay the filing fee or collect signatures. Simply file the one-page Municipal Write-In Candidate’s Certificate of Announcement with the City Clerk’s office; more information at page 19 here. Think about it.

