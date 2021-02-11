Got Opinions About City Government?

There’s lots of room for more candidates for the April 27 Morgantown Municipal Election.

With the deadline to file as a candidate for City Council in the April 27 municipal election come and gone, two of seven wards have some competition going—but four of seven candidates are running unopposed, and one ward has no candidate at all.

First Ward Second Ward Third Ward Fourth Ward Fifth Ward Sixth Ward Seventh Ward Patrick Hathaway Bill Kawecki No candidate Jenny Selin Tony Setley

Danielle Trumble

Marly Ynigues Dave Harshbarger Brian Butcher

Ben Mayle

Some of these candidates—Bill Kawecki, Jenny Selin, and Dave Harshbarger—serve on Council now. We’ll write about others in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, this is a perfect opportunity to jump into local policymaking. You can file to run as a write-in candidate in the ward you live in through April 13, with no need to pay the filing fee or collect signatures. Simply file the one-page Municipal Write-In Candidate’s Certificate of Announcement with the City Clerk’s office; more information at page 19 here. Think about it.