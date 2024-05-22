Good Times

This family home is connected with downtown dining and entertainment.

Images Courtesy of @historicmorgantown on IG

This charming home on Cedar Street was built about 1939 by Peter G. Comuntzis.

Comuntzis was a graduate of the WVU College of Law and served as a lawyer in Morgantown for many years after a stint in the U.S. Navy during World War II. With his brother, he owned the family business, Comuntzis restaurant on High Street, and the Metropolitan Theatre across the street—which turns 100 this summer.

The Morgantown Lowdown is celebrating historic structures as part of Main Street Morgantown’s celebration of National Historic Preservation Month. Our built environment embodies our community’s unique history—enjoy it!

For photographs of more historic Morgantown homes and the stories behind them, visit @historicmorgantown.

