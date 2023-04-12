Good Food, Good Book, Good Conversation

Spend the evening of April 20 at Modern Homestead with author Jason Kapcala.

Ready for a good spring read? Here are three reasons to join Modern Homestead in Reedsville on Thursday, April 20, for an evening with Jason Kapcala. Kapcala is author of Hungry Town, A Novel, published in 2022 by West Virginia University Press.

A lovely evening drive to nearby Reedsville in Preston County;

Dinner of a loaded entree salad with choice of grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, or grilled vegetables plus fresh-baked bread and a dessert of Mile-High Lemon Meringue Pie; and

A reading from Hungry Town, which Publishers Weekly said has “the grit of a western and the crackle of a murder mystery,” and a Q&A with a Rust Belt Appalachian author who loves a good West Virginia slaw dog.

Follow Modern Homestead on Facebook to watch for upcoming events in the book series.

