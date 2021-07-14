Go Where the Vegans Go

Morgantown has an eclectic collection of restaurants perfect for even the most restrictive diners.

Photo courtesy of Terra Cafe

If you’re new to Morgantown, a newly minted vegan here, or expecting vegan company this summer, this story is for you. Vegans like to eat out, too, and their roster of options is often far shorter than the average eat-everything-under-the-rainbow diner’s choices. So here’s a list of local places that honor the commitment to avoiding animal products with dishes that will make your mouth water.

Situated right on the rail-trail in Star City, Terra Cafe is a Morgantown institution and a go-to spot for vegans in town. Try the quinoa and lentil chop salad, a satisfying blend of grains and veggies topped with hazelnuts, and the house-made honey citrus vinaigrette.











Photo courtesy of River Birch Cafe

River Birch Cafe in the Wharf District near downtown serves up fresh fare perfect for any vegan. Try one of their Instagrammabowls: smoothie bowls that start with a coconut milk base, granola, and plenty of toppings to choose from—like a drizzle of pure West Virginia maple syrup.

For vegans with a flair for the exotic, head to Chaang Thai downtown or Ta-Khrai Thai Cafe on University Avenue. Both restaurants specialize in Thai cuisine and enjoy throngs of adoring fans. Opt for the Eggplant Pad Kra Paw Basil Stir Fry or the new Fire Cracker Tofu served over jasmine rice at Chaang Thai, or the Almond Thai Curry or Tempeh with Mint Leaves at Ta-Khrai.

It doesn’t get much more Morgantown than Black Bear Burritos. Almost all of the menu options offer tofu as a protein option, and you can even add fakin’ to a few of the dishes, too. Hold the cheese and you’ve got a vegan party on a plate.

Fresh Mint Indian Grill is the perfect place to grab a tasty vegan dish. Start with the Veg Spring Rolls, continue with a plate of the Channah Masala, and finish with a cup of rice kheer.

Vegans will love the options at Istanbul Restaurant on Patteson Drive. You can’t go wrong with a hearty cup of Turkish Mercimek Corba—lentil soup—and the house falafel plate as your main course.

There’s a rotating, often vegan-friendly buffet menu at TK’s Fruit Produce and Bubble Tea on High Street. Follow the restaurant on social media to keep up with the daily offerings.

And for an afternoon snack, head to Get Fit Juice and Shakes in Suncrest Towne Center for a fresh-pressed juice or fruit smoothie.

