Give Your Ride a Spring Cleaning

These are the BOM25 best car detailers in town.

Courtesy of Full Throttle Auto Spa

Has your car come through winter looking a little rough? These Best of Morgantown 2025 final-round contenders for Best Car Wash / Detailer will get it back in shape.

No. 6

Courtesy of Magic Shine Auto Spa

Located on Green Bag Road, Magic Shine Auto Spa delivers a broad range of exterior and interior car wash and detailing services, including Diamond ProTech professional paint coatings.

No. 5

Courtesy of Ultimate Shine Car Wash

With locations at University Town Centre and on the Mileground, Ultimate Shine features an automated exterior-wash tunnel plus vacuums, microfiber towels, and window cleaner free for use with a wash purchase. Four wash packages, unlimited memberships, family plan pricing.

No. 4

Courtesy of Mr. Magic

Mr. Magic offers four wash packages, an unlimited wash club, and free use of vacuums with wash purchase at its locations on Chaplin Hill Road near the Star City Bridge and Chestnut Ridge Road in Suncrest.

No. 3

Courtesy of Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Choose from one of five single-wash packages, a monthly or annual unlimited membership, or a family plan at Tidal Wave at WestRidge.

No. 2

Courtesy of Ziebart of Morgantown

You’ll find exterior and interior detailing and rust and paint protection at Ziebart on Fort Pierpont Drive.

No. 1

Courtesy of Full Throttle Auto Spa

Get full-service interior and exterior detailing at four-time Best of Morgantown winner Full Throttle Auto Spa at the Morgantown Municipal Airport, with add-ons including ceramic coating.

