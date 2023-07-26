Gimme Mo’ Momo

Get a Middle Eastern meal and your basic necessities all in one spot.

Courtesy of Momo Snacks

Momo Snacks, located inside the recently opened Abdo Market at 350 High Street beside Cold Stone Creamery, offers a diverse menu of flavorful, homemade Middle Eastern foods. Not only can you enjoy a meal, but you can shop for convenience items in the market, too. We caught up with one of the owners, Moe Abulaban, to learn more about this unique spot.

Why open a combined market and restaurant on High Street?

Moe Abulaban: We were inspired to open both a market and restaurant because it offers everything local people need. And students need it—that’s why we do special late-night hours on the weekends.

What’s on the menu?

MA: We have delicious items like specialty gyro over rice, baked chicken meals, gyro sandwiches, and various pies.

Is everything homemade?

MA: Yes, the kitchen makes everything from scratch.

What’s a good meal for someone to try who has never tried Middle Eastern food before?

MA: The lamb gyro or chicken shawarma with falafels are our top two sales.

When are you open?

MA: The market is open 9 a.m. to midnight, and Momo Snacks is open from 6 p.m. to late night six days a week. We are closed on Sunday.

