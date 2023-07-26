Gimme Mo’ Momo

Get a Middle Eastern meal and your basic necessities all in one spot.
Momo Snacks, located inside the recently opened Abdo Market at 350 High Street beside Cold Stone Creamery, offers a diverse menu of flavorful, homemade Middle Eastern foods. Not only can you enjoy a meal, but you can shop for convenience items in the market, too. We caught up with one of the owners, Moe Abulaban, to learn more about this unique spot.
Why open a combined market and restaurant on High Street?
Moe Abulaban: We were inspired to open both a market and restaurant because it offers everything local people need. And students need it—that’s why we do special late-night hours on the weekends.
What’s on the menu?
MA: We have delicious items like specialty gyro over rice, baked chicken meals, gyro sandwiches, and various pies.
Is everything homemade?
MA: Yes, the kitchen makes everything from scratch.
What’s a good meal for someone to try who has never tried Middle Eastern food before?
MA: The lamb gyro or chicken shawarma with falafels are our top two sales.
When are you open?
MA: The market is open 9 a.m. to midnight, and Momo Snacks is open from 6 p.m. to late night six days a week. We are closed on Sunday.
