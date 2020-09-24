Get Your Munch On

Beehive Cafes offer good food you can feel good about.

If you’re tired of eating the same peanut butter and jelly sandwich or leftovers for lunch each day, consider ordering a box or two from Beehive Cafe. Their sweet boxed lunch includes a massive sandwich, kettle-cooked chips, a pickle spear and serving of coleslaw, a colossal chocolate chip cookie, and a surprise—think Cracker Jack, but better.

What’s even more impressive than the quality and creativity of the food is the mission behind the service. The Beehive Cafe in Morgantown opened in 2010 and is run by PACE Enterprises. In Clarksburg, Beehive Cafe Stonewood opened in 2018 and is run by WorkAble. Both organizations were created to provide employment opportunities to West Virginians with disabilities. Each location employs 10 to 25 people and puts together between 50 and 500 boxes each week. These are good jobs that give disabled West Virginians a sense of purpose and the opportunity to be productive members of their communities—a goal they may have struggled to reach otherwise.

Sandwiches are named after recognizable places in the community, like the South Park—roast beef, ham, provolone, and honey mustard on artisan bread—from the Morgantown cafe, or the Robinson Grand—bacon, gouda, lettuce, tomato, and roasted red pepper mayo on artisan bread—from the Clarksburg cafe.

If your taste buds are sufficiently tempted, walk into either cafe to place an order, have a box delivered to you if you’re in Morgantown, or call a day ahead for orders of 20 or more boxes—perfect for that working lunch or employee appreciation event you’ve been planning.