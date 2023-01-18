Get Your Kicks

Register now for the Mountaineer Adult Kickball League’s spring season.

Images Courtesy of Mountaineer Adult Kickball League

When Tessa Kimerer started the Mountaineer Adult Kickball League in the summer of 2022, she hoped the new sports league would generate at least six co-ed teams for a competitive and fun first season. As it turned out, 10 teams played a robust season on two fields at White Park, ending with a tournament in November.

“It went really well!” Kimerer says now. “I was really happy with it.”

If reading that gave you kickball envy, you’re in the right place: You can register now for the spring season. “Kickball is a sport that you don’t have to have any special experience for,” Kimerer says. “You don’t even need any equipment coming in.’

Men and women ages 18+ can register as free agents or organize their own teams of 12 or more. Individual registration of $40 covers expenses like field rental and referee time. Tournament medals are supplied by league sponsor My Barber Chad on Fayette Street downtown.

Playing on the league fill your spring weekends with fun—games are played on Sundays March 19 through May 14, with the tournament scheduled for May 21, or May 28 in case of rain.











Registration is open through March 5.

