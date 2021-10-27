Get Your Grub On

New Mexican spot moves into Suncrest

Mexican food lovers rejoice: Plaza Azteca has finally opened its doors in Suncrest Towne Centre after a long 7-month renovation. And boy was it worth the wait. The restaurant officially opened October 21 and has seen a steady stream of curious customers every day since.

The new location is part of a larger chain of Plaza Azteca restaurants located throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The Morgantown location is the company’s first foray into West Virginia.

Renovations to the space included a complete overhaul of the rustic, casual atmosphere of the previous tenant, Roosters. Sleek ceramic tile surfaces and lush greenery now fill the space that feels more Baja resort than Mountain State.







And the food—es delicioso! Try the table-side guacamole. Just after ordering, an affable staff member will push a cart towards your table furnished with a pile of ripe avocados, diced onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes. Add it all, or keep the avocado mash pure, your choice. Other menu highlights include the Birria tacos, Mexican fried rice with your choice of protein, handmade empanadas, and so much more. You can also order a variety of inventive margaritas, mojitos, and polomas from the bar.

The new location is also outfitted with TVs that can be seen from every table, making it a great place on game day. ¡Arriba, abajo, al centro, pa’ dentro!

