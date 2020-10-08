Get Your Ghoul On

Morgantown clears the way for trick-or-treating.

Attention Morgantown youngsters and kids at heart—Boo! Morgantown City Council gave a green light for annual trick-or-treating traditions in town at its meeting Tuesday night. This is great news, because a lion’s share of Morgantown magazine readers—63 percent—support allowing families to choose whether their children participate in trick-or-treat, according to our recent poll, rather than having Council rule it out.

Plan to hit the streets from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 31. But, beware. Council suggests maintaining social distancing, wearing COVID-19 protective face coverings, and heading out in small groups. Council members also made it clear that the City ban on parties or social gatherings within a defined area of the city—predominately WVU student housing—remains in force. Residents must comply with those restrictions, and the citywide mask mandate, or risk facing a fine of no less than $25 and no more than $500.

Thirty-seven percent of our poll respondents think trick-or-treating is too risky and should be skipped this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees and actually issued guidance placing the activity in the high-risk category. You can read more from the CDC about keeping your kids safe this Halloween here, and the City has also put out trick-or-treat safety tips and tips for giving out candy.

At least two communities in the area are holding off on making definite plans, for now. Star City plans to have trick-or-treating on Halloween night but won’t set hours until closer to the date. The town of Westover won’t make a decision until the City Council meeting on October 19.