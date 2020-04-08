Get Rich by Giving

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Washing your hands much these days? Delectable soaps and lotions are just a few clicks away. Browse the amazing collection from the Wild Rose Soap Co. in Shepherdstown.

image courtesy of Wild Rose Soap

2. If you have a hankerin’ for barbecue, plan to dine like kings and queens with takeout from Best of West Virginia winner Trail 12 BBQ in Gilbert. Call ahead and place your order for the weekend.

image courtesy of Trail 12 BBQ

3. Gobble, gobble, gobble. Turkey hunting season starts soon, and you should call or message French Creek Game Calls today for a custom-made call shipped anywhere.

image courtesy of French Creek Game Calls

4. If you’re in Wheeling and already thinking about what to serve for supper tonight, look no further than The Vagabond Kitchen’s curbside service. You can also buy gift cards and really cool merchandise on the website.

image courtesy of The Vegabond Kitchen

5. Easter is Sunday, and time is running out to order a peanut butter egg from DeFluri’s Fine Chocolates in Martinsburg. You can order online, or choose curbside pickup if you’re in the neighborhood.

image courtesy of Defluri’s Chocolates

posted on April 8, 2020