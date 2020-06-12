Get Outside

Five adventuresome things to do this summer in the Mountain State

The weather is perfectly summery—finally. And the sunshine is calling for you, coaxing you to emerge from inside and to explore the adventure waiting for you outside. Even though it’s still smart to keep your distance, there is plenty of fun and excitement to be had safely in wild West Virginia. You can also take advantage of the 30 percent WVStrong discount available to residents for stays in any of the state parks until August 31. Here are just a few adventures that you’ll find in the northern part of the state:

1. The aerial tour at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville provides a view of the Ohio Valley that’s hard to come by anywhere else. The fun includes ziplining, an aerial ropes course, a giant swing and trampoline, a climbing tower, and the mega jump. You can even spend the night in a tree-top villa. Learn more here.

image courtesy of Grand Vue Park

2. There’s plenty of water fun waiting for you at Tygart Lake State Park in Taylor County. Rent kayaks, canoes, or a pontoon boat for the afternoon. Relax on the beach, or dip your pole into the calm, clear waters. Make the fun last all weekend by using your exclusive West Virginia resident promo code for savings on your stay in one of the cabins or in the park lodge.

image courtesy of Tygart Lake State Park Foundation

3. Late spring and early summer are the best times of the year for whitewater rafting on the Cheat River. Several outfitters offer trips in this wild and wonderful remote canyon. Check out Blackwater Outdoor Adventures in Parsons or Cheat River Outfitters in Albright.

image courtesy of Black Water Outdoor Adventures

4. Join the West Virginia University Student Grotto for adventure underground. The grotto is a club full of experienced and novice cavers who organize trips into area caves. Learn more here.

image courtesy of Allison Smith/WVU Student Grotto

5. The giant boulders at Coopers Rock State Park are just begging to be climbed. There are boulder problems, toe-rope climbs, and trad leads for every skill level. The location is considered one of the best bouldering spots in the region. Learn more here.

image courtesy of Coopers Rock Foundation

