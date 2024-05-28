Get Out There!

It’s an action-packed weekend and week in Morgantown. Here’s some of what’s going on.

Courtesy of the Morgantown Farmers Market

Saturday, June 1, 8:30 a.m.–noon

Morgantown Market Place pavilion, 400 Spruce Street

Have you been to the downtown farmers market yet this season? It’s been open for a few weeks, and it has what we all missed during the winter markets: lots of just-harvested greens and other spring produce, cut and potted flowers and other plants, locally raised meats, so many delicious baked goods, and more.

Saturday, June 1, noon–3 p.m.

Camp Muffly, 1477 4-H Camp Road

$50/person, $75/couple

A picnic for green space with live music, local beer, food trucks, and yard games, plus a hike at 2 p.m. in celebration of National Trails Day. Co-hosted by the West Virginia Land Trust and Mon River Trails Conservancy.

Saturday, June 1, 2–6 p.m.

Elks Lodge 411, 1138 Chestnut Ridge Road

$10; additional donation appreciated

WE BIKE WV repairs gently used bikes and gets them to kids all across the state for free, and it needs a new van. You can help by enjoying a spaghetti dinner, gift basket raffle, and 50/50. Advance ticket purchase appreciated, but not required.

Saturday, June 1, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge Park, 346 Chestnut Ridge Camp Road, Bruceton Mills

$5 at the gate

It’s the opener of the 20th annual Summer Music Series: 12 Saturday night performances, through August, at Chestnut Ridge Park and Mason–Dixon Park. Take your camping chairs, blankets, and dancing shoes—and your pets, too, if they’re well-behaved and on leash.

Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Iron Horse Tavern, 140 High Street

Themed food and cocktails, activities, costume contests, and more. For reservations, send a note to ironhorsetavernreservations@gmail.com.

Sunday, June 2, 1–2:30 p.m.

Levels Arcade, 228 Walnut Street

$10

Join a 90-minute flip frenzy to benefit the animal rescue organization Homeward Bound WV. Hosted by the West Virginia Women’s Pinball League.

Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m.

Kendrick Family Ballpark at Monongalia County Baseball Complex

$12

Our very own MLB Draft League team opens its 2024 season with a three-night match-up against the Frederick Keys. Special single-ticket price for opening night, and hot dogs are $2. Magnet schedule giveaway for the first 500 fans, plus post-game fireworks.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN