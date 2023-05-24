Get Out and About

Morgantown offers exciting recreational opportunities around every turn and mountainous incline. Where you’re looking for a solo experience, family time, or a social scene, here are three ways to grow your summer adventure list without ever having to leave town.
Morgantown Adventure Outfitters
Last fall, the City of Morgantown partnered with WVU to open Morgantown Adventure Outfitters (MAO), an outdoor gear rental facility conveniently located on the Mon River and the Caperton rail-trail at the bottom of Walnut Street. Emily Chapman joined the project in October 2022 as a program support specialist with WVU’s Adventure WV. “We’ve already been doing this and have the experience,” she says. “That made it an easy transition to a more public form.”
Youth and adult bikes—including child trailers—as well as kayaks and paddleboards are available for rent from $12.50 an hour April through October. Safety equipment such as helmets and flotation vests is included. Check-out is online-only—no cash or cards are accepted at the time this story was written—so have your smartphone handy. All equipment must be returned the same day and MAO’s hours change seasonally, so be sure to check the web page for up-to-date times.
Guided experiences will be hosted throughout the season, along with weekend biking shuttles up the rail-trail. “The rail-trail and river can be as much or as little as you want and still have a great experience,” Chapman says. “We’re looking forward to a busy summer.” adventurewv.wvu.edu
Bouldering at Coopers Rock
Coopers Rock State Forest, just 20 minutes from downtown Morgantown, is widely considered one of the best climbing locales in the East. Its wide variety of sites has become popular with climbers from all over, thanks to both its accessible location just off of I-68 and the “gritstone” rock that makes getting a grip on bouldering expeditions that much easier.
Sites vary in difficulty and, even for the experienced climber, numerous locations throughout the forest are just waiting to be explored and conquered. While climbing is prohibited at the much-visited Overlook, several other locations are easily accessed from the main parking lot by short trails. Sunset Wall and Tilted Tree have their fans, and Rock City draws its own crowd. Others are spread throughout the park—download the park trail map for locations.
Like any park or forest, rules and regulations are in place to protect guests as well as the land itself, like not placing bolts, refraining from modifying the rock in any way, and staying off areas marked against climbing. Be sure to stop by the climber kiosk to the left of the main parking area to check in and find further information. coopersrockstateforest.com
Bike Morgantown
If you’ve lived here for a while, you’ve probably been surprised one evening or other by a group of illuminated bikers—a large group, music playing and big smiles on their faces as they happily navigate streets you wouldn’t expect. You’ve probably smiled yourself when you saw how much fun they were having. These social rides started five years ago as an outreach project by the Morgantown Mountain Bike Municipal Board. “Some of us put together the idea of an education and encouragement–style initiative to reach people who were hesitant to ride bikes around Morgantown,” says Drew Gatlin, one of the ride coordinators. Rides don’t follow a set schedule but take place at least one evening a week and are weather-dependent. Usually starting at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park and lasting only an hour or two, they give riders the chance to explore the city in new ways. And it’s all as easy as just showing up with a bike, helmet, and light—no need to register, Gatlin says, and no formal organization. “People can be as active as they want to be,” he says. “We really wanted to make something as fun as it could be, as open and inclusive as it can be.” @bikemorgantown on FB
