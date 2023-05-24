Get Out and About

Morgantown Adventure Outfitters

Last fall, the City of Morgantown partnered with WVU to open Morgantown Adventure Outfitters (MAO), an outdoor gear rental facility conveniently located on the Mon River and the Caperton rail-trail at the bottom of Walnut Street. Emily Chapman joined the project in October 2022 as a program support specialist with WVU’s Adventure WV. “We’ve already been doing this and have the experience,” she says. “That made it an easy transition to a more public form.”

Youth and adult bikes—including child trailers—as well as kayaks and paddleboards are available for rent from $12.50 an hour April through October. Safety equipment such as helmets and flotation vests is included. Check-out is online-only—no cash or cards are accepted at the time this story was written—so have your smartphone handy. All equipment must be returned the same day and MAO’s hours change seasonally, so be sure to check the web page for up-to-date times.

Guided experiences will be hosted throughout the season, along with weekend biking shuttles up the rail-trail. “The rail-trail and river can be as much or as little as you want and still have a great experience,” Chapman says. “We’re looking forward to a busy summer.” adventurewv.wvu.edu

Photographed by Devin Lacy