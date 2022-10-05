Fun with WVU athletes is a great way to inspire kids to be more active.

Image Courtesy of Get Moving!

This Saturday, October 8, take the family over to The Shack Neighborhood House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a Get Moving! Mini Day of Play.

Day of Play events get children together with WVU athletes to exercise, socialize, and learn about the fun and importance of a healthy, active lifestyle.

At the Mini Day of Play, participants might shoot baskets with members of WVU’s basketball teams, throw a pass to a football player, or cheer with members of the cheer teams—and lots more.

Get Moving! came to life in 2014 as a way to reverse the high rate of obesity among children in Mountain State. In addition to the Day of Play events, Get Moving! Offers simple and healthy food recipes and online guides for exercise and workouts

The Mini Day of Play is free—just register to attend. Message The Shack Neighborhood House to sign up.

