Get Healthier Motown!

Nutrition Lounge is open now on High Street.

Images courtesy of Nutrition Lounge

Nutrition Lounge opened downtown in September to help Morgantown get healthier with quick and smart meals on the go. Their signature drinks are shakes and energy teas, but they also have healthy breakfast options and snacks—like protein oatmeal and protein waffles.

We sat down with owner Barabara Martinez to learn more about Nutrition Lounge.

Question: What was your inspiration for Nutrition Lounge?

Barbara Martinez: West Virginia has one of the highest rates of obesity in the nation. Our inspiration to open the Nutrition Lounge was our desire to give the community a healthy meal and drink option on the go. We would like to inspire the community to live a healthier lifestyle and reach their wellness goals. Our energy shakes are also a healthy alternative to the over-the-counter energy drinks that are popular these days.

Q: Tell us about your commitment to healthy living.

BM: Leading by example is the best way to inspire others to commit to a healthy lifestyle. We love working out, eating healthy, and preparing our meals. We know time is very limited, which is why having a healthy meal replacement on the go has made our daily lives so much easier.

Q: What were you doing before you opened the restaurant?

BM: We started in this industry 15 years ago, while living in Florida. For the past 5 years, we were retired in South America, and we felt motivated to do what we love and start working again. We had a friend from West Virginia, and he mentioned the need for this type of business in the Morgantown area. We visited in May of 2022, moved in July, and signed our lease in August.

Q: How has the community responded since you opened?

BM: We have had a lot of support from the community. We have new and returning customers every day. Many customers come back with friends. When we see a customer return and bring friends, it means we’re doing something right, and we really appreciate it.

Q: Do you have a favorite item on the menu?

BM: Sure! We love monster shakes, which are a 32-ounce shake with half a waffle on top. We also love our boosted teas, which include aloe, tea, vitamin B12, and collagen.

Nutrition Lounge is open seven days a week. When you’re out shopping downtown during the holidays, it’s the perfect place to relax and refuel.

