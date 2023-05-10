Get Botanical this Weekend

Music, food trucks, and more at the West Virginia Botanic Garden this Saturday.

Courtesy of West Virginia Botanic Garden.



Morgantown is lucky to have the state’s only botanic garden, the West Virginia Botanic Garden on Tyrone Road, right in our backyard. With new plantings and facilities opening regularly, the WVBG truly gets better every year.

This Saturday, May 13, from noon to 3 p.m., the third annual West Virginia Botanic Garden Day is a great chance to see what’s new in the past year—including the Children’s Adventure Garden and the gracious new event facility The Terrace at Tibbs Run. The poppies promise to be out in cheerful glory, and here’s more of what you can look forward to:

Crafts and activities, including a pressed flower activity led by The WOW! Factory

At 1 p.m., a tour of the WVBG

At 2 p.m., a follow-along dance and movement experience led by Umbrella Arts

T&L Hot Dog and Hill & Hollow food trucks—or take your own snacks and a blanket and have a picnic on the event lawn

Entertainment by Sabor Latino

WVBG Day is free to attend, a great way to celebrate spring and all that’s in the works for the coming year at the West Virginia Botanic Garden.

