Get a Piece of Morgantown History

Ramada Inn pieces up for sale next week will benefit good works.

Images courtesy of United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties

If, like a lot of people, you have fond memories of the old Ramada Inn in Morgantown, or if some tasteful hotel decor could have a place in your home or business, the Get It Before It’s Gone sale taking place Wednesday through Friday next week at the site of the former hotel is just the thing for you.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is hosting the sale from 2 to 7 p.m. July 7–9 at 20 Scott Avenue. The sale will clear space as the former hotel building is given new life as a hub for housing, feeding, sobering, and other important social services. It will also benefit those services.

“We’re so excited and thankful to be able to sell these items from the former hotel for a good cause,” said United Way Engagement Manager Servando Arredondo. “There are couches, end tables, chairs, lamps, mini-fridges—you name it. Pretty much anything you’d expect to find in a hotel.”

Proceeds benefit United Way of Mon and Preston Counties and Morgantown Community Resources. United Way runs its Helpful Harvest Food Program out of the former hotel to get fresh produce and nonperishable items to more than 40 pantries and programs in Mon and Preston counties. Morgantown Community Resources manages the facility for the use of United Way as well as Bartlett Housing Solutions, Hope Hill Sobering Center, the Salvation Army, and other social services programs.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN