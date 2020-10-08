Gear Up for Game Day

Use this bye week to score some locally made game-day gear.

image courtesy of Magical Preasts Design Co.

There’s something magical about a Saturday spent in the Blue Lot of Milan Puskar Stadium, where the motto is “win or lose, we still booze.” Though there won’t be traditional tailgating this season, you can still share a drink—virtually—with fellow fans in the Blue Lot Saturdays Facebook group. Dress for the occasion and reminisce about better days in this sweatshirt from Magical Preasts Design Co. based in Charleston.

Don’t forget the tailgate games. Kaylin Heatley and Mason Kemerer are the Morgantown couple behind Mountain Mama Boards, hand-painted corn hole boards with custom designs—think your favorite spirit (moonshine, anyone?). Message @mountainmamaboards on Instagram with inquiries.

When things start to get a little wild and wonderful, turn to this game day essential: a state-shaped bottle opener from Grafton’s own Wild and Wonderful Lifestyle Co. Pair it with a 22-ounce Bomber Bottle of Bro Hugs Brown Ale from The Freefolk Brewery and a “Take Me Home, Country Roads” can cooler from Loving WV, and you’ve scored a game day touchdown.

Keep it cozy with this West By God Pom Beanie by Kin Ship Goods. Some West Virginians might call it a “toboggan,” but it’s simply semantics, right? West Virginia University linguistics professor Kirk Hazen says the phrase “West By God” originally meant that West Virginia women could hold their liquor. Cheers to that!