Gauntlet Thrown

United Way pits neighborhood against neighborhood to raise money for its annual campaign.

You love your neighborhood, right? You think it might even be the best neighborhood around, right? Starting this weekend, you have a chance to showcase one aspect of your neighborhood’s neighborliness: generosity.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is launching a Most Charitable Neighborhood Challenge this weekend to identify the most charitable neighborhood in the area. And there will be prizes. The challenge lasts one month—until November 30—and the winner will be announced in December. Morgantown magazine will even feature the winning neighborhood in an upcoming issue.

The goal is to get the nonprofit that much closer to its annual fundraising goal of $1,142,000. The campaign has reached 59 percent of that goal so far, says Amanda Posey, UWMPC director of marketing and communications. One of the campaign advisors—Carol Rotruck—is the brains behind the neighborhood challenge.

“This is a fun way to engage some new or current donors to support the United Way’s work and the many needs in this area during this most difficult time,” Rotruck says. “We’re hoping to stoke the competitive spirit in individuals and motivate neighborhood members so that everyone feels compelled to give.”











Donating is easy. Neighbors can encourage one another to text “Neighborhood” to 91999. The reply will be a link for donating that includes a drop-down menu of area neighborhoods. There’s an “other” option, in case your neighborhood isn’t listed. You can also send your cash or check donation directly to the United Way office on Spruce Street—just be sure to include a note to ensure your neighborhood gets credit for the donation.

For more information about the annual campaign and the Most Charitable Neighborhood Challenge, visit the UWMPC website.