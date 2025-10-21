Gaming, Not Gambling

This mother–son duo is reinventing Las Vegas table games.

Images Courtesy of Changing Vegas

David Thompson has learned three things since moving to Morgantown: The people are friendly, the winters are no joke, and it’s nothing like Las Vegas, Nevada. In his 15 years there as a table games dealer, he saw all sides of the entertainment industry—the theatrics, craftsmanship, and community, but also the predatory business tactics. When The Entertainment Capital of the World shut down during the pandemic, Thompson called a new game. First, move to Morgantown. Second, revolutionize the world of table games.

When you think of casino table games, what comes to mind? Probably not artistic expression, a community-based environment, and emphasis of strategy over luck. But those are the qualities that Thompson brings to the industry with his startup: Changing Vegas Studios.

For his first project, Thompson combines the charm of tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons and the Pokémon Trading Card Game with popular casino games like Texas Hold’em. The result is Medieval Poker, a strategy card game that transports you to the Middle Ages. Become a rogue, noble, merchant, or warrior, pledge your loyalty to a Royal House, and assemble your unique Power Deck.

“The idea is to complement your personal playing style,” says Thompson. “There are no cash stakes—we play for fun and prizes. The industry has done a good job convincing people that table games are only about gambling, but that’s far from true.”

After playtesting the game for two years in Las Vegas, Thompson and his mother and business partner, Susan Thompson, were ready to level up. They chose Morgantown for two main reasons—the coming and going of bright-eyed WVU students and Morgantown’s role in the Ascend West Virginia program. “We aren’t participating in the program, but we thought that any town with an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship is the place we want to be,” Thompson explains.

Changing Vegas is hosting pop-up games around town, with the longterm goal of a permanent downtown location. Thompson envisions a social gaming club, locally crafted merchandise, cosplay contests, and more—like a miniature renaissance fair. Most importantly, it will be rooted in collaboration. “We’re going to need actors and animators, artists and game designers,” he says. “If you’re a talented creative that likes what we’re doing, we could probably find a spot for you.”

