Fun=Romantic

There are lots of reasons to get off the couch this V-Day weekend.

You and your honey can curl up with your favorite streaming service and a bowl of popcorn any night of any week. But this Valentine’s weekend, there’s plenty going on in town and beyond—so get out and do something romantic.

Saturday, February 11, 9 a.m.–10 p.m

Splash, play, ski, and dogsled all in one day. Winterfest at Nemacolin offers fun for the whole family. Swim in the outdoor heated pool, ride the tubing runs, take The Polar Bear Plunge, try some new brews at The Peak, compete in the Out Cold ski race, and more. Open to overnight guests and members.

Saturday, February 11, noon–9 p.m. in two sessions

The 3rd Annual WV Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival showcases confectionaries and specialty foods, West Virginia libations, and artisan vendors at Mylan Park. Giveaways, commemorative glasses, live music, games, photo booth, and more. Afternoon, evening, and VIP sessions. Courtesy of Modern Homestead

Saturday, February 11, Sunday the 12th, and Tuesday the 14th, 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Take the romantic drive out to Reedsville in Preston County for one of Modern Homestead’s much-loved multi-course cozy dinners. Nibble board, winter salad, choice of entree, and a decadent dessert. Book a room at the guesthouse and make it an overnight outing.

Saturday, February 11, 6–11 p.m.

Head to the Morgantown Elks Club for a Valentine’s dinner and dancing date night. Enjoy dinner with your choice of entree, or show up after dinner to dance the night away with the classic rock band Nic of Tyme. Music starts at 8 p.m.











Sunday, February 12, 2 p.m.

Is nature more your couples jam? Join retired Core Arboretum manager and lifelong tree junkie Jon Weems at the West Virginia Botanic Garden for a walk through the garden in all its winter glory and tips on identifying trees during the half of the year when leaves aren’t limiting your view into the forest.

