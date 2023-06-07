Front Porch Refresh

Three tips to punch up your entryway for summer.

written by loree houghton

Now that warm weather has finally arrived, it’s time to enjoy the outdoor spaces of your home. A great way to start is by amping up your front porch. After sweeping away all vestiges of winter by washing down your porch, front door, and any outdoor furniture, here are some tips to get your front porch ready for summer:

Assess your front door

Now that your front door has been cleaned, stand back and take a look. Could it use a refresh? If so, now is a great time to apply a fresh coat of paint, maybe in a new color. I recently painted this front door a light blue, and I love it! Insider tip, if you’re thinking about selling: Houses with black front doors sell for $6,500 more on average, according to a recent Zillow survey.

Add some green

Get those planters out of the shed and fill them with ferns and flowers—or, if you don’t have a green thumb, with a trendy faux boxwood ball. If your planters are a hodgepodge of different colors and styles, think about using spray paint to unify the look.

Boost with decor

Take a look at your entry rug. If it looks a bit sad, it may be time for a new one—or even better, top a larger flat-weave rug with a coir rug for a layered look. Once your freshly washed patio furniture is in place, add some colorful outdoor pillows and hang a summery wreath.

Now grab a cold glass of lemonade and enjoy the fruits of your labor!

