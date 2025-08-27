Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown magazine

From Shaggy to Stylish

BOM25

Check out the BOM25 Best Dog Groomers to trim your favorite furball.

Courtesy of Y B Dirty

Man’s best friend deserves a pawfect haircut. Try the top Best of Morgantown 2025 groomers to give your pup the pampering they deserve.

No. 5

Megan Goes Mobile 

Courtesy of Megan Goes Mobile

Megan Goes Mobile offers grooming straight out of a mobile van to give your animals the perfect cut without having to leave your home.

No. 4

Divine Canine

A loyal following of dogs and their humans likes Divine Canine Pet Grooming in Westover for their pet spa days.

No. 3

Talk to the Paw

Courtesy of Talk to the Paw

Looking for compassionate grooming for even the most skittish of pets? Your doggo will leave Talk to the Paw, the family-owned, full-service pet grooming business on Greenbag Road, looking great and feeling relaxed.

No. 2

Pet Works

Photographed by meggan Sexton

Located at Suncrest Towne Centre and on Mid-Atlantic Drive, Pet Works provides pet owners with everything they need to help their pet feel their best, including cuts, baths, gear, treats, and toys.

No. 1

Y B Dirty

Courtesy of Y B Dirty

Top BOM dog groomer for five years running is Y B Dirty Mobile Dog Grooming—now booking grooming appointments at sister business Grateful Dog on Juneau Lane, just past the Morgantown Mall.

