From Shaggy to Stylish

Man’s best friend deserves a pawfect haircut. Try the top Best of Morgantown 2025 groomers to give your pup the pampering they deserve.

No. 5

Megan Goes Mobile offers grooming straight out of a mobile van to give your animals the perfect cut without having to leave your home.

No. 4

A loyal following of dogs and their humans likes Divine Canine Pet Grooming in Westover for their pet spa days.

No. 3

Looking for compassionate grooming for even the most skittish of pets? Your doggo will leave Talk to the Paw, the family-owned, full-service pet grooming business on Greenbag Road, looking great and feeling relaxed.

No. 2

Located at Suncrest Towne Centre and on Mid-Atlantic Drive, Pet Works provides pet owners with everything they need to help their pet feel their best, including cuts, baths, gear, treats, and toys.

No. 1

Top BOM dog groomer for five years running is Y B Dirty Mobile Dog Grooming—now booking grooming appointments at sister business Grateful Dog on Juneau Lane, just past the Morgantown Mall.

