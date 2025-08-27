From Shaggy to Stylish

Check out the BOM25 Best Dog Groomers to trim your favorite furball.
Man’s best friend deserves a pawfect haircut. Try the top Best of Morgantown 2025 groomers to give your pup the pampering they deserve.
No. 5
Megan Goes Mobile
Megan Goes Mobile offers grooming straight out of a mobile van to give your animals the perfect cut without having to leave your home.
No. 4
Divine Canine
A loyal following of dogs and their humans likes Divine Canine Pet Grooming in Westover for their pet spa days.
No. 3
Talk to the Paw
Looking for compassionate grooming for even the most skittish of pets? Your doggo will leave Talk to the Paw, the family-owned, full-service pet grooming business on Greenbag Road, looking great and feeling relaxed.
No. 2
Pet Works
Located at Suncrest Towne Centre and on Mid-Atlantic Drive, Pet Works provides pet owners with everything they need to help their pet feel their best, including cuts, baths, gear, treats, and toys.
No. 1
Y B Dirty
Top BOM dog groomer for five years running is Y B Dirty Mobile Dog Grooming—now booking grooming appointments at sister business Grateful Dog on Juneau Lane, just past the Morgantown Mall.
