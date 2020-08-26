Friday Night Bites

The new Star City Farmers Market offers a little something for everyone.

image courtesy of Star City Farmers Market

On Friday evenings since August 14, the Edith B. Barill Riverfront Park in Star City has been bustling—with proper distancing, of course. Vendors, food trucks, and artisans have set up shop at Star City’s new farmers market, held every Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.

Star City Councilman Todd Gregg first brought the plan before City Council last spring. “We have this park with all this space, and we needed to figure out a way to utilize it,” Gregg says. “What’s the draw? What can we do that’s going to bring people to our town?”

But post-pandemic, the plan grew into something bigger: a way for Star City to bring business to local vendors.

At the Star City Farmers Market, you can pick up everything you’ll need for dinner—like salt rising bread from Rising Creek Bakery; corn, peppers, potatoes, and tomatoes from Green Acres Farm and Greenhouses; and pasture-raised chicken or pork from Pike Mountain Farm. Don’t feel like cooking? Try Sweet Southern Smoke for Southern favorites like pulled pork BBQ and smoked ribs or Sauté by René for Spanish-style specials. Wash it all down with a fresh-squeezed lemonade from Dina Colada’s Cafe. And remember, it’s Friday—you can have dessert before dinner. You’ll find cheesecake on a stick from Sinful Delights and Hawaiian-syle shaved ice from Almost Heaven Kona Ice. For a full list of vendors, visit @starcityfarmersmarket.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to have this thing take off like it has,” Gregg says. “Each day it ends, we look forward to the next Friday to come.”