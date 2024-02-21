Freeze-dried and Fun-ified

Motown Treats candy shop has a whole new experience for your sweet tooth.

Photographed by Sasha Dobek

At 1253 Canyon Road, Motown Treats is the spot for unique candy you won’t find anywhere else. Owner Jessica Waldron has taken her freeze-dried candy to markets and events across the Morgantown area over the past year, but now she’s made it even easier to try her candy. Opening a shop on February 6, Waldron’s Motown Treats provides Morgantown with a freeze-dried candy-supply destination—open Tuesday through Saturday every week, and available even more conveniently on GrubHub. A visit to the shop in mid-February found dozens of varieties on the shelves, ranging from skittles to peach rings to cotton candy–stuffed fruit roll-ups.

We got in contact with Waldron to find out just what to expect from this sweet surprise.

What’s the texture like?

Jessica Waldron: We fondly describe that texture as “melt-in-your-mouth candy Cheetos.” The process also intensifies the flavor of the original candy, leading to a more pleasurable experience.

How do you do it? Are there chemicals involved? What happens to the candy during the process?

JW: I use a freeze dryer that uses sublimation to remove water from the candy/food. The candy has all water or moisture content removed in the freeze-drying process where, then, heat and vacuum pressure-dry and puff the candy up—no chemicals are used. Candy can take anywhere from six to 16 hours, while food and fruit can take 30-plus hours, depending on the moisture content.

Did you do test runs on any candies that didn’t turn out well?

JW: I have had many failed candy attempts. It is definitely a learning curve. Also, each freeze-dryer machine works differently, leading to a lot of trial and error for each batch. Temperature and humidity will also affect the freeze-drying process—so one day the batch will be perfect, and the next day it will take twice as long.

With “freeze” in the name, I have to ask: Can it melt?

JW: Candy actually skips the freezing process and goes straight into the heat/vacuum process, while fruit and food do freeze prior to that process. Candy won’t melt, but moisture can cause it to reconstitute to its original form and/or cause it to become soft. We always suggest freeze-dried candies be stored in a sealed container, in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

You opened your own store on February 6. How has that been going so far?

JW: I was nervous about opening on a weekday, but so far it has been amazing. I am so honored by the support from my community. I really enjoy my business and seeing customers’ faces when they try freeze-dried candy for the first time.

Motown Treats is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

