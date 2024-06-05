Free Music and Movies All Summer Long

The Ruby Summer Concert Series and Ruby Movie Series start Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Images courtesy of the City of Morgantown

Everyone’s summer entertainment calendar is a lot more full starting this weekend, with the start of free music every Friday and free movies every Saturday at the Ruby Amphitheatre.

The Ruby Summer Concert Series opens Friday, June 7, with crowd favorite Abbamania. Now entering its third year, the summer concert series hosts an annual line-up boasting touring national bands in a wide range of genres as well as some local and regional acts.

Food and beverage vendors and free face painting will be available on-site. Public parking is available at Wharf Street Parking, Pleasant & Chestnut Street Parking, University Avenue & Chestnut Street, and Spruce Street Parking.

Music starts at 7 p.m., and the schedule runs through the end of August:

June 7, AbbaMania, with Seven South

June 14, Ace Frehley, with Truck Stop

June 21, Sara Evans, with Christian Lopez

June 28, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, with The Parachute Brigade

July 12, Resurrection–A Journey Tribute, with Adrian & The Soul Miners

July 19, Postmodern Jukebox, with EMay

July 26, Hunter Girl, with Kate Boytek

August 2, Purple Project–A Prince Tribute, with The Michael Weber Show

August 9, Fastball, with Last Year’s Model

August 16, Steep Canyon Rangers, with The Shoats

August 23, Diamond Rio, with Zona Hester

August 30, Plain White T’s, with Grace Campbell

If Saturday is your night out—or movies are your thing—the Ruby Movie Series starts this Saturday, June 8. Each night’s entertainment is a double feature, with a kid-friendly PG film at 5 p.m. followed by a more mature film at 7.

June 8

5 p.m., Trolls Band Together (PG) / 7 p.m., Mamma Mia! (PG-13)

June 15—In Conjunction with Morgantown Pride event

5 p.m., Luca (PG) / 7 p.m., Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13)

June 29

5 p.m., Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (PG) / 7 p.m., Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG-13)

July 13

5 p.m., Sing (PG) / 7 p.m., Rocket Man (R)

July 27

5 p.m., The Little Mermaid (PG) / 7 p.m., Barbie (PG-13)

August 10

5 p.m., Soul (PG) / 7 p.m., Elvis (PG-13)

August 24

5 p.m., Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG) / 7 p.m., Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (R)

September 7

5 p.m., Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG) / 7 p.m., Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (PG-13)

October 26

5 p.m., Coco (PG) / 7 p.m., The Rocky Horror Picture Show (R)

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN