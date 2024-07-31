Free Flights for Kids

Feed your child’s interest in aeronautics at Young Eagles Day, this Saturday.

Image Courtesy of City of Morgantown Communications Department

Are you raising a budding young pilot, air traffic controller, or aeronautical engineer? Encourage that with a free airplane ride this Saturday, August 3, at Young Eagles Day.

At this annual event at the Morgantown Municipal Airport, local pilots of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) share their passion for flying with the next generation, inspiring kids to consider careers in aviation and STEM—science, technology, engineering, and math.

“By introducing kids to the aviation field at a young age, it piques their interest, and they can begin to take advantage of the opportunities that are available to them,” says Young Eagles Coordinator Richard Judy. “From pilots to mechanics, air traffic controllers and management, all of the roles are equally important, and we are always looking to lead future generations to this career path.”

Free airplane rides are offered to youth ages 8 to 17. Each 15-to-20-minute flight shows passengers familiar Morgantown landmarks, including Mountaineer Field and the WVU Coliseum. In addition to the airplane ride, participants learn how airplanes work, examine aeronautical charts, and inspect equipment inside and outside the plane.

Young Eagles Day pilots are local members of the EAA who volunteer their time and aircraft. Each pilot is certified with the Federal Aviation Administration or Transport Canada. No aerobatic maneuvers will be performed.

The event is free, although online registration is encouraged. When you arrive, check in at the airport terminal near the baggage claim area.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN