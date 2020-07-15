Free Fallin’

image courtesy of Skydive Mountaineer

Experience Morgantown from new heights with Skydive Mountaineer, Morgantown’s only drop zone operator.

See the natural beauty our part of the world has to offer—from metropolitan sights like downtown, the Evansdale campus, and Milan Puskar Stadium to the woodlands of Coopers Rock and the waters of Cheat Lake, its headwaters, and Lake Lynn Dam.

Here’s how: Take a 25-minute prop plane ride over Morgantown that ends with a tandem jump at 10,500 feet. Freefall at 120 mph for 40 seconds, then soar under a canopy for 5 to 7 minutes before landing where you took off—the Morgantown Municipal Airport.

“When they come back down, they’re on an adrenaline high,” Kristof Czinege says. “It’s completely different from any experience they’ve ever had.”

Czinege, along with Jeremy Gouzd and Chris Egress, started Skydive Mountaineer in 2016 in Shinnston, West Virginia, with Czinege behind the throttle of a Cessna U206 and Gouzd and Egress as tandem instructors. Thrill-seeker Kylee Thompson jumped a few tandems with the boys during their inaugural season, and she now manages the drop zone from the ground in Morgantown.

Czinege’s favorite part of his job is sharing the sport and its mountaineer spirit with others. “The state motto is ‘Mountaineers are Always Free,’” he says. “What better way to experience that freedom and adventurous spirit than to jump out of an airplane and fall through the sky?”

Visit @skydivemountaineer on Facebook or book any weekend through November at skydivemountaineer.com.

posted on July 16, 2020

written by Jordan Carter