Morgantown’s bike community is growing, and kids are becoming more involved than ever.

Images Courtesy of Free Bikes 4 Kidz WV

Keeping up with a quickly growing child can be difficult, not to mention pricey. Luckily, Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) has come to Morgantown and is making it easier than ever to keep your kids active this summer while keeping those now-too-small bikes from taking up precious garage space.

Part of the Youth Cycling Association, FB4K keeps unwanted bikes from the trash, turning them into two-wheeled treasures with new life. “We take in bikes donated by the community, refurbish and repair them, and then give them away to kids through our partners, like the local Elks Lodge or Scott’s Run Settlement House, or our own events,” says Jeremy Blizard, president of Morgantown’s FB4K program. In less than a year of operation, Blizard and his team of volunteers have received approximately 350 bike donations, with 250 or more being given out.

Nothing goes to waste with this crew, mindful of both safety and environmental concerns. “We harvest parts from bikes we can’t use and recycle the rest,” Blizard says. “Right now, we have a 27% recycle rate. The rest are donated.” That means any bike is welcome for donation, as it could be the key to repairing another—or several others. So, rather than letting that old bike gather dust before hitting the curb on some future trash day, consider bringing it by 918 Fortney Street or give the team a call to inquire about bike pick-up.

For families looking to get their kids on bicycles, you can find FB4K volunteers at the Star City Farmers Market every Thursday this summer with bikes ready to be claimed by young new owners. Don’t fret if the bikes are gone by the time you make it over there: Just fill out a form, and a bike will show up on your doorstep soon. “Any kid that needs one will get one.”

As a volunteer organization, FB4K is always looking for more people to get involved. Check out its Facebook page for pop-up projects requiring assistance or reach out to Blizard and his team to see what options are available day to day, from bike repair to distribution. “We’re hoping to start offering neighborhood social rides, working with Safe Routes to map out the best bike routes to schools and parks. We’ll definitely need volunteers to lead those rides around the city.” Monetary donations are also accepted—$25 can get a bike refurbished and wheeled right on over to a child who needs it.

